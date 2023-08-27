Indore: Close Pubs, Bars On Time, DCP Warns Owners

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb crime in the city, police called a meeting of pub and bar owners and warned them not to violate the rules and to close the pubs and bars at the prescribed time to avoid action against them. Also, police strictly instructed them not to give entry to minors and children with their parents in the pubs.

The officials warned them of action if minors were found inside their pubs. DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand and Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amarendra Singh called a meeting of owners of the pubs and bars of Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Lasudia and Kanadiya areas on Saturday. DCP Anand instructed the bar owners to stop serving liquor after 11:30 pm and close music. The clubs, bars and pubs should be closed by midnight. If any is found inside after the prescribed time, the action would be taken against the owners, he warned.

The entry of minors is strictly prohibited, so the pub and bar owners were instructed not to give entry to the minors to avoid action against them. Many couples are seen taking entry with their children so it is also prohibited. The police would check the pubs and bars to check violations there from time to time.

Following the complaints received for serving liquor even after the prescribed time and dancing by foreign dancers illegally in a pub, the police called a meeting of the pub and bar owners to instruct them to remind them to follow the guidelines.

Man who threatened sub-registrar caught with illicit liquor worth Rs 33,000

A joint team of the crime branch and Banganga police caught a man and a woman while they were supplying liquor illegally. The accused allegedly confessed to making threats after entering the house of a sub-registrar in the Dwarkapuri area a couple of days ago.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by Banganga police arrested a person named Ajay Chouhan, a resident of Baroli on Sanwer Road and a woman named Radhabai while they were illegally selling liquor. Beer bottles, cans and country liquor worth Rs 33,800 were recovered from their place.

Ajay told the police that he, along with his three friends, were involved in a threat after entering the house of a sub-registrar in the Dwarkapuri area. He had an argument with the sub-registrar over hitting their vehicles. Then, the accused chased him to find out about his location. Later, Ajay along with his three friends reached his place to take revenge against the sub-registrar. However, no one was there at the house but they were captured in the CCTV installed there at his place.

The accused were handed over to the Banganga police and were booked under the relevant Sections of the Excise Act.

