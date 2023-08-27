MP: Parents Pride Playschool Inaugurated In Umaria | FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Parents Pride Playschool was inaugurated in Devlond town of Umaria on Saturday. The school has been constructed by central academy international school.

At the inaugural function, Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajeev Sharma was the chief guest. The programme was conducted by Santosh Kumar Dwivedi. In his address, Sharma said, “Kids learn what they observe in their parents.

Thus, parents should be vigilant about how they lead life and lessons they leave behind. He laid emphasis on the use of indigenous products and avoid buying imported goods.

He said fruits like mango, guava, apple provide nutrients, which fast foods like pizza, burger and momos cannot provide. He expressed hope that school would develop moral and cultural values among students.

Presiding over the function, Dr Neelamani Dubey said that women had always been ahead of men. Thus, they should feel empowered and never lose faith in themselves.