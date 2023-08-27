 BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge

BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge

The incident happened on Thursday late night in Barodia Naungar village in the district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday made a scathing attack following death of a dalit in Sagar and alleged that the ruling party made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory for committing atrocities on the community.

An 18-year-old dalit Nitin Ahirwar, resident of Sagar district, was beaten to death allegedly by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case she filed in 2019.

The incident happened on Thursday late night in Barodia Naungar village in the district. The accused also vandalised Dalit family's house. The deceased's mother said police gave her a towel to wrap herself after they rushed to the spot following the incident.

Kharge in his social media account stated, "A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Sagar district. The goons did not even spare his mother.

Prime Minister who projects the facade of building Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even flinch at atrocities and injustice handed out to Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

Read Also
Indore: `BJP Manifesto Will Be A Reflection Of Public Opinion’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge

BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge

Bhopal: Issue Of Domicile District HC Maintains Candidature Of Petitioner

Bhopal: Issue Of Domicile District HC Maintains Candidature Of Petitioner

Bhopal: Empowering Women Government Walks The Talk, Showers Sops On Ladli Behnas, Lakshmis

Bhopal: Empowering Women Government Walks The Talk, Showers Sops On Ladli Behnas, Lakshmis

Bhopal: Elderly Woman Mowed Down By Vehicle In Gandhi Nagar

Bhopal: Elderly Woman Mowed Down By Vehicle In Gandhi Nagar

Social Workers Planted Saplings With Chief Minister Chouhan

Social Workers Planted Saplings With Chief Minister Chouhan