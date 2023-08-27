BJP Made MP Laboratory For Atrocities On Dalits: Kharge | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday made a scathing attack following death of a dalit in Sagar and alleged that the ruling party made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory for committing atrocities on the community.

An 18-year-old dalit Nitin Ahirwar, resident of Sagar district, was beaten to death allegedly by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case she filed in 2019.

The incident happened on Thursday late night in Barodia Naungar village in the district. The accused also vandalised Dalit family's house. The deceased's mother said police gave her a towel to wrap herself after they rushed to the spot following the incident.

Kharge in his social media account stated, "A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Sagar district. The goons did not even spare his mother.

Prime Minister who projects the facade of building Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even flinch at atrocities and injustice handed out to Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)