Indore: `BJP Manifesto Will Be A Reflection Of Public Opinion’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Gaurav Randive said that the manifesto is a mirror of a political party and each political party presents its manifesto as a promissory note to the public. This promissory note is a promise of trust between the people and the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the BJP will go to every district of the state and will issue its manifesto after taking opinions from the public. On August 18, a meeting of the divisional-level manifesto committee was organised at the BJP office, here. City's intellectuals, advocates, doctors, businessmen, CAs, art, literature, cultural, sports, education, environment, social, voluntary organisations, former administrative officers, young businessmen, industrialists, farmers, women entrepreneurs and builders are included in the manifesto committee.

A programme will be organised at 5 pm on September 1 at Jal Auditorium to take the opinion of important people, including labourers, representatives, religious organizations and ex-servicemen. Apart from this, the opinion of the general public should also be in the manifesto, for which boxes will be placed at the main places of the city so that the opinion of the general public can be included in the said manifesto.

Election manifesto city in-charge Prakash Rathore, committee members Rajesh Agarwal, Ishwar Baheti, Manoj Kala and Dr SL Sharma were present at the press conference.

