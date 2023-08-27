Bhopal: 3 Held In MANIT Retired Professor Stabbing Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chunabhatti police station staff have arrested three suspects in the case wherein an 84-year-old retired professor from MANIT was stabbed at his house recently.

The police added that the statements of the victim were yet to be recorded after which the probe will advance further.

According to Chunabhatti police station house officer Bhupendra Sindhu , retired professor SC Garg went to kitchen to open the back door on Thursday when an unidentified thief present there stabbed him.

Garg was rushed to Bansal Hospital where his treatment is underway. The police have sifted through more than two dozen CCTV footages of the area, but the key accused had not been identified.

Police said more than 10 people were on their radar who were lurking near professor’s house when the incident took place. The listed criminals of the area are being questioned.

