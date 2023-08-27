Bhopal: Issue Of Domicile District HC Maintains Candidature Of Petitioner | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Quashing the order, Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to maintain candidature of petitioner in examination who had mistakenly mentioned Rewa instead of Sidhi in column of domicile district.

In another column, he had filled correct name of his domicile district, which is Sidhi. His application form was rejected on this very ground. Advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “Justice GS Ahluwalia passed the order.

Application form was rejected due to mismatch in domicile districts. But HC considered it pardonable error and maintained the candidature.” High Court observed that petitioner drew no benefit with this mistake.

It cannot be said that petitioner by mentioning domicile district Rewa, tried to take undue advantage. A typographical and clerical mistake in application form is not a sufficient ground to cancel candidature.

Petitioner had mentioned his permanent address as Semari village in Sidhi district. Therefore, it appears there was no suppression on part of petitioner, court said.

Advertisement was issued in July 2021 for post of constable in Central Armed Police Force. Sudhir Kumar Pandey of Sidhi had participated in recruitment.

He had also appeared in physical efficiency test and he had cracked the test. But on October 7,2022, he was declared not-qualified. On October 8,2022, petitioner received order that he mentioned domicile district Rewa while certificates shows that his domicile district is Sidhi.

