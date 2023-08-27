WATCH: 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka...', CM Chouhan Sings Rakhi Songs At Ladli Behna Sammelan In Bhopal

'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka...', CM Chouhan Sings Rakhi Songs At Ladli Behna Sammelan In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, the special Ladli Bahna Sammelan at Jamboree Ground, BHEL in the capital became a platform to underline the importance of the sacred relationship between brother and sister. Several singers sang many Rakhi songs. The Sammelan started with “Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana”.

At the beginning of the address, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sang ‘Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa’. After this he sang a song in which the brother cannot see tears in his sister’s eyes. ‘Dekh sakta hu mein, kuch bhi hote huye, nahi mein dekh sakta tujhe rote huye,’ the sisters in the Sammelan became emotional. CM Chouhan also narrated the third song in a very soulful manner. “Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hai, ek hazaron mein meri behna hai”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from this, ‘Behna ne bhai ke kalai mein pyar bandha hai, pyar ke do taar se sansar bandha hai’ was also presented by the singers. The whole atmosphere became like a family with these songs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stage goes alive with the presence of women representatives

Women public representatives who were present on the dais along with Chouhan in the Ladli Bahna Sammelan were Member of Rajya Sabha Su Kavita Patidar, Mayor of Bhopal Malti Rai, MLA from Govindpura area of​​ Bhopal district Krishna Gaur, MLA from Shamshabad area of ​​Vidisha district Rajshree Singh, President of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha Maya Narolia.

Other Important aspects of the programme

At the beginning of the programme, CM Chouhan washed the feet of the sisters and performed kanya pujan.

Sisters presented a huge rakhi to CM Chouhan.

Chouhan released the calendar of Ladli Bahna Yojana.

A short film focusing on women empowerment was screened.

Women were spellbound while watching the women’s welfare schemes through 3D presentation.