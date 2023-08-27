Indore: Khajrana Ganesh To Be Tied World's Largest Rakhi Depicting India's Achievements On Rakshabandhan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The world’s largest rakhi, highlighting the achievements of the country, will be tied to Lord Ganesha’s idol at Indore’s Khajrana Temple on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on August 31. Artists of the city have been preparing the world’s largest to be tied to Lord Ganesha for the past 20 years and have also registsered their names in the Golden Book of World Records.

This year, the theme of the 36-inches long Rakhi, will reflect the achievements of the nation. On the Rakhi, the map of India along with the world, Chandrayaan-3, New Parliament Building, Vande Bharat and countries located in East, West, South and North will be shown.

Pundrik Palrecha and Shantu Palrecha, officials of the temple, said that along with Khajrana Ganesh temple, Rakhi prepared on the theme of India's achievements will also be tied at 10 very ancient temples of Indore.

These temples are Veer Alija Hanuman Temple at Panchkuiya, Badaganpati Temple, Chhote Ganapati Temple at Malharganj, Manibhadraji at Subhash Chowk as well as Baba Mahakal and Chitman Ganesh in Ujjain.

Notably, the beautiful Rakhi has been completed after a hard work of 3 months by 30-40 artists of the city.

According to Palrecha, this year's Rakhi has been made on the achievements of the country and is a complete handwork. The Rakhi has been decorated with jewels, Zardosi work and artificial flowers.

The Rakhi also depicts an exact replica of the Scepter Sengol, which PM Narendra Modi was handed over by priests during the inauguration of the New Parliament Building.

Along with this, the clothes of Lord Ganesha have also been prepared with precious stones for the joyous occasion.

