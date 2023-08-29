 Bhopal: FDA Imposes Fine On Dozen Sweet Shops For Unhygienic Conditions & Illegal Trade Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Check List
Bhopal: FDA Imposes Fine On Dozen Sweet Shops For Unhygienic Conditions & Illegal Trade Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Check List

Besides, FDA has intensified drive against adulteration ahead of Rakshabandhan festival in state capital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted inspection at various eateries in view of the festive season, on Tuesday. It has imposed a fine ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 on atleast a dozen of outlets for conducting business without legal documents like registration and licence and unhygienic condition.

article-image

A fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed at traders include Satwik Dairy and Bakery, Siddhi Market (Kolar), Milaan Food and Bank, Pari Park, Shankar Sweets (12 –number bus stop), Kailash Kirana Store (Karond), Sri Fast Food (Jehangirabad), Nice Restaurant (Mayur Vihar, Ashoka Garden).

article-image

Rs 50,000 fine has been imposed  at Perish Gift House, Chuna Bhatti for counterfeiting brand items. Similarly, Rs 50,000 fine imposed at  Shankar Oil Mills (Azad Market) for selling open oil. Rs 25,000 fine has been imposed at Mahavir Dairy(Bairagarh) and  Green Dairy(Koh-e-Fiza).

Besides, FDA has intensified drive against adulteration ahead of Rakshabandhan festival in state capital. Teams have been pressed into service to collect samples from various sweets shops.  

article-image
