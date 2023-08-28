MP: BJP To Take Out 5 ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ Across State Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Hold ‘Workers Mahakumbh’ In Bhopal On Sep 25 

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the assembly elections slated later this year in Madhya Pradesh getting closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started gearing up for it in full swing.

The party has announced to take out five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' covering the entire state ahead of the polls to seek the blessing of the public. The first yatra will begin from Satna district September 3. The Yatra will conclude on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal and a 'Workers Mahakumbh' will also be on the occasion in which BJP workers across the state will participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address the party workers.

BJP state president V D Sharma shared the information during interaction with reporters in the state capital on Monday.

Giving further details about the Yatra, Sharma said, 'We reach among the public to seek blessings along with our work in all the elections. This time we will take out five Jan Ashirvad Yatras covering almost all the assembly seats in the state.'

He added that they were working for the welfare of the poor. They had covered a journey from poor welfare to public welfare. They were committed to the welfare of the poor. Again this time the BJP government would be taking out Jan Ashirvad Yatra for the same.

'The five Jan Ashirwad Yatras will be of 10,680 kilometres and will pass through almost all assembly constituencies of the state. The yatras will be welcomed at 998 places across the state. During this, programs will be organised at 678 locations and big programs will be held at 211 spots in the state,' Sharma said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra

The first yatra will start from Chitrakoot in Satna district (Vindhya region) on September 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra which will cover a total 11 districts and 48 assembly constituencies. On the same day, one more yatra will start from Dhuni Wale Baba Samadhi Sthal, Khandwa (Indore division). Union Minister Rajnath Singh has been requested to flag off this yatra and it will cover a total of nine districts and 42 constituencies, he added Another yatra will start from Neemuch district (Ujjain division) on September 4, which will cover a total of 11 districts and 44 constituencies. Union Minister Singh has been requested to flag off this yatra too, the BJP leader said.

Sharma also said, 'After that another yatra will start from Bhimsen in Mandla district (Mahakaushal region) on September 5 which will cover a total of nine districts and 46 Vidhan Sabhas. Union Minister Amit Shah has been requested to flag off this yatra too. On the same day, one more yatra will begin from Sheopur district (Gwalior division) on September 5, which will cover a total of 10 districts and 43 constituencies. BJP National President J P Nadda has been requested to flag off this yatra.'

'All these yatras will end in the state capital Bhopal on September 25 and a 'Workers Mahakumbh' will be organised on the occasion. PM Modi will also attend the program and will address the party workers. Around 10 Lakh people will participate in the mahakumbh program,' the BJP leader further said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, 'Election preparations have started and this time an attempt has been made to decentralise the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The BJP is working at every level right from the booth level.' Tomar also slammed the Congress party and said that before 2003 Madhya Pradesh was in a state of depravity. The BJP had made changes in MP.

'There was a time when the name of Punjab and Haryana used to come in the field of agriculture, but now MP has been made a pioneer in the field of agriculture. The MP government has worked on many welfare schemes whose results are in front of us. The government has done a great work for women as the Ladli Bahna Yojana,' he added.

The union minister further said that several concrete steps were taken in the field of employment. The youth were taking advantage of Seekho Kamao Yojana. The MP government has prepared its vision and would move forward with that vision.