Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Neeraj Chopra On Winning Gold In World Athletics C'ships

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he won the country's first gold medal in the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

CM Shivraj took to X and said "Indian foremost", became the first athlete from India to win gold in the #WorldAthleticsChampionship @Neeraj_chopra1, I heartily congratulate you. All the countrymen are happy and proud of your achievement. May you continue to bring laurels to the country with your golden performances like this; good wishes.â? Neeraj recorded a best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and held on to his lead over second-placed Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem till the very end.

Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 metres.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Neeraj on his historic golden harvest in Budapest on X, posting, "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships." Kishore Jena of India (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth and his compatriot, DP Manu (best of 84.14 m), finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships.

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Neeraj Chopra now has medals at all the big championships having won Gold at the Olympics, Gold at the World Championship and Winning the Diamond League. ` India's first medalist at the prestigious world event was Anju Bobby George in the 2003 World Championships when she clinched bronze in the women's long jump.