Bhopal: 24-ft Rangoli Made On G-20 Theme To Mark Onam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malayali community at VD Nair Complex in Mahabali Nagar made a 24-ft pookkalam (flower rangoli) themed on G-20 on Sunday.

They made the rangoli amid rituals in honour of Lord Vamana (incarnation of Vishnu) and to welcome King Mahabali. Leaves and petals are used to make it. It was part of 10-day Onam festival.

All the communities of Kerala celebrate Onam as a regional festival to bring the family and society together. According to Hindu mythology, Onam is observed in Kerala in honour of wise leadership displayed by the mythical demon king Mahabali.

Onam is an annual harvest festival in India that is mostly observed by Hindus in Kerala. Vice-Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Prof KG Suresh, was present as guest. A huge crowd had gathered to see pookkalam.

