Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Jabalpur Announce Free Bus Commute For Women On Raksha Bandhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several cities of Madhya Pradesh have announced free bus commute to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 30.

On Tuesday, the board of Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited, Indore announced free bus commute to all the girls and women.

Mayor & AICTSL chairman Pushyamitra Bhargava and chairman of Indore Development Authority (IDA) & vice chairman of AICTSL Board Jaipal Singh Chavda said that as a Rakhi gift, AICTSL is giving a free bus ride to all the sisters.

Similarly, in Jabalpur, Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu announced on Tuesday that all women can travel through metro buses free of cost on the day of rakhi festival. The mayor said this exemption is a gift to all the sisters in the city from Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

Large Number Of F3emales Travel Through Buses Everyday

According to the AICTSL Indore board, a total of 1.25 lakh women, girls and female students travel through buses on a daily basis. The figure is almost half of the total passengers who travel through AICTSL buses every day which is approximately 2.5 lakh.

A Pleasent Privilage To Sisters

Whereas, in Jabalpur, all the girls and women will be able to travel anywhere across the city free of cost. This would benefit and ease out the journey of the sisters who travel from flug areas to their brothers tying the a rakhi on their wrists.

