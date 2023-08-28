MP Primary Teachers’ Recruitment: Appointments Of 15K B.Ed. Degree Holders Challenged In HC

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recruitment of 15,000 B.Ed degree holders for primary school by Directorate of Public instruction (DPI) has been challenged in High Court as it is contrary to the order of Supreme Court which states that B.Ed. degree holders do not qualify for primary teachers’ posts.

The Madhya Pradesh high court principal bench in Jabalpur, on Monday instructed to make diploma holders in elementary education (D.El. Ed.) interveners in connection with recruitment of primary teachers in Madhya Pradesh.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, who appeared on behalf of petitioner said, “Supreme Court has clearly stated that B.Ed. holders are ineligible for primary school teachers post. But even then, the DPI has recruited around 15,000 B.Ed. degree holders for primary teachers’ posts.” Thus a diploma holder moved the high court challenging the recruitments by DPI.

The high court has directed that other diploma holders should be made part of the petition. The next hearing will be on September 14, said Thakur.

The SC in its order underlined that as per NCET, the qualification prescribed for a teacher in primary school was a diploma in elementary education (D. El. Ed.), and not any other educational qualification, including B. Ed. The B.Ed. graduates are ineligible for the post of primary school teachers, informed the advocate.

He further said that the Supreme Court bench on August 11 had held that B.Ed degree holders did not pass the basic pedagogical threshold required for teaching primary classes and hence they would be unable to provide 'quality' education to primary school students.