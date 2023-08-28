MP's Dalit Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar: Admn Promises To Raze Illegal Properties Of Accused, Offers ₹10 Lakh Relief To Victim Family After Video Goes Viral

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has promised the demolition of the illegal structures constructed by the accused of the Sagar incident-- where a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by upper-caste sarpanch and his men. It has also offered Rs 10 lakh relief to the grieving family. The move comes after the incident's video went viral on the social media and opposition Congress, BSP raised strong objection.

Furthermore, they have assured the family of employment opportunities and committed to constructing a new house for them.

Sources have indicated that some of the accused individuals have affiliations with various leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a surprising revelation, it has been reported that one of the accused is a representative of a sitting minister.

