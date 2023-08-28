 Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Teacher Beats Student For Wearing Religious Bracelet, Bajrang Dal In Action
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Teacher Beats Student For Wearing Religious Bracelet, Bajrang Dal In Action

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim teacher allegedly thrashed an 11th grade student, forcing him to remove the religious bracelet from his wrist in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Monday. Acting swift, members of the Bajrang Dal met with the affected student and his father to address the situation. The student's father took the TC ( transfer certificate) and changed his school.

According to local reports, the child revealed that he was wearing a religious bracelet brought from a place of worship. The teacher in question instructed him to remove it, and when the student hesitated, the teacher took matters into his own hands.

When the student repeatedly requested, citing how much the bracelet holds significance to him, the teacher allegedly threatened to throw the bracelet into a drain. The teacher even ignored the classmates' pleas and forcibly removed the bracelet, causing distress to the student. Moreover, the situation worsened as the teacher, along with another faculty member, allegedly physically assaulted the student within the classroom.

The student's father promptly intervened and removed his child from the school.

As the controversy unfolds, the school administration appears to be attempting to mitigate the situation. However, allegations of bias and inappropriate behavior on the part of the accused teacher, Shafiq Khan, have raised questions about the school's handling of the incident.

The victim's father has expressed his disappointment and revealed that his child had previously faced restrictions related to religious symbols imposed by the same teacher.

