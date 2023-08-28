 Bhopal: Elderly Man Trapped In Fire, Saved
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A house located in Exotica Colony of Gandhi Nagar caught fire due to unknown reasons on Monday. An elderly man residing at the house was trapped inside. He was, however, rescued after one hour of rescue operation. No fatalities have been reported in the incident, the police said.

According to investigating officer (IO) Shiv Bihari Lal, house owner Kavita Raikwar lives with her father in Exotica Colony. On Monday at 5.30 pm, flames engulfed their house. She decamped but her father was trapped inside. He locked himself in a room to avoid fire but felt unease as flames spread.

The fire brigade was informed after which six water tenders reached the spot. The flames had reached gas cylinders but they did not explode as fire was extinguished just in the nick of time. After the fire was put out, it came to light that goods worth Rs 5 lakh were gutted.

Raikwar took her father to the hospital after the incident.

