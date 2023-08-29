 MP Board Class 12th Result Of Supplementary Exam Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board Class 12th Result Of Supplementary Exam Declared

MP Board Class 12th Result Of Supplementary Exam Declared

As many as 25,266 students passed in first division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Board Of Secondary Education Declares Results |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the result of Class 12th supplementary exams on Tuesday. Overall pass percentage stood at 70.46 percent.

A total 1,20,781 students appeared in the exam. As many as 25,266 students passed with first division, 55,867 students with second division while 3838 students passed got third division. At least 35,610 students failed in the exam.

Read Also
Raksha Bandhan 2023 On August 30 Or 31? Know The Right Day & Time To Tie Rakhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Accuses BJP-Led Govt Of Cheating Women In MP

Congress Accuses BJP-Led Govt Of Cheating Women In MP

MP Weather Update: Temperature Rises Above 30°Celsius In 20 Cities; No Rain For 4 Days

MP Weather Update: Temperature Rises Above 30°Celsius In 20 Cities; No Rain For 4 Days

MP Doctors To Get Salary Under 7th Pay Commission Slabs With Effect From 2016: CM Shivraj

MP Doctors To Get Salary Under 7th Pay Commission Slabs With Effect From 2016: CM Shivraj

MP: Jabalpur Women Tie Rakhi To Soldiers As Part Of Raksha Bandhan Festivities

MP: Jabalpur Women Tie Rakhi To Soldiers As Part Of Raksha Bandhan Festivities

Bhopal: Muslims Shower Flowers During Kanwar Yatra, Send Message Of Brotherhood In Festive Season

Bhopal: Muslims Shower Flowers During Kanwar Yatra, Send Message Of Brotherhood In Festive Season