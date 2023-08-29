MP Board Class 12th Result Of Supplementary Exam Declared

Board Of Secondary Education Declares Results |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the result of Class 12th supplementary exams on Tuesday. Overall pass percentage stood at 70.46 percent.

A total 1,20,781 students appeared in the exam. As many as 25,266 students passed with first division, 55,867 students with second division while 3838 students passed got third division. At least 35,610 students failed in the exam.

