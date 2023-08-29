 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Pitambra Peeth In Datia; WATCH
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Pitambra Peeth In Datia; WATCH

The UP CM also performed 'Jalabhishek' at historic Vankhandeshwar Mahadev that was built during 11th century.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited famous Tantrik Shakti Peeth Pitambara temple in Datia on Tuesday. He also performed Jalabhishek at historic Vankhandeshwar Mahadev that was built during 11th century.

According to information, CM Yogi had reached Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the program of government schemes. Following which, he stopped in Datia-- which is merely 25 km away from Jhansi, to seek blessings of Baglamukhi devi at Pitambra Peeth.

article-image

Pitambara Peeth: Politicians' Fav

Notably, Maa Pitambara Siddhapeeth established in 1935, is known to fulfill all wishes. And is quite famous among politicians From former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, everyone has received the blessings of Mata here.

