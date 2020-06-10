Madhya Pradesh: Rojgar Setu opens, 79 workers get livelihood    

Seventy-nine migrant workers, who returned to MP after losing their jobs due to the lockdown, have got employment through Rojgar Setu Portal.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the portal on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Chouhan said the portal would be a milestone in providing jobs to those workers who returned to the state.
Chouhan said 7.30 lakh migrants and 5.79 lakh members of their families were registered on the portal.
Besides, the portal has enrolled 5,246 employers and job providers, he said.
MP is the first state in country to complete the survey of all migrant workers and launch such a portal, the chief minister said.
Chouhan congratulated principal secretary of the department of labour Rajesh Rajoura and his team for completing the work.
He also interacted with the migrant workers through a video conference.
A migrant worker, Govind Prasad Chourasia, said he used to work for a company in Mumbai, but he had to return to MP because of the spread of the corona pandemic and the lockdown thereafter.
Now, he has got a job in a company in Sagar district for Rs 9,500 per month through the employment portal.
Similarly, another migrant worker Satish, who now lives in Bhopal, was working for a five-star hotel in Maharashtra. He got a job in Agya Enterprises in the state capital.
All those who got employment thanked the chief minister who extended his best wishes to them.
Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains who was also present during the inauguration of the portal said the Rozgar Setu Portal was an online employment fair.
All workers and employers are registered in the portal, so that there may not be any difficulties in selecting candidates on the basis of their skill by job providers, he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)