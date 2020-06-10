Madhya Pradesh: Rojgar Setu opens, 79 workers get livelihood    

Seventy-nine migrant workers, who returned to MP after losing their jobs due to the lockdown, have got employment through Rojgar Setu Portal.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the portal on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Chouhan said the portal would be a milestone in providing jobs to those workers who returned to the state.

Chouhan said 7.30 lakh migrants and 5.79 lakh members of their families were registered on the portal.

Besides, the portal has enrolled 5,246 employers and job providers, he said.

MP is the first state in country to complete the survey of all migrant workers and launch such a portal, the chief minister said.

Chouhan congratulated principal secretary of the department of labour Rajesh Rajoura and his team for completing the work.