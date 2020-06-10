As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 90,000-mark, Health Minister Rajesh Tope says 'no community transmission'

Even as COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 90,000-mark on Tuesday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no community transmission in the state. Speaking to NDTV, Tope said, "I don't believe there is community spread. This is the assumption in my state."

"There needs to be 20 to 40 per cent of cases, which have to come directly from the community, where we cannot find out through contact tracing where they have contracted it from," he said. The cases are either coming from high-risk contacts or through infection from the index case through an intermediary, he added.

The Minister said that they are working with a '3T principle' in the state which is "Aggressive Tracing, Testing and Isolation and Treatment".

"The current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 90,787. Today, newly 2259 patients have been identified as positive. Also, newly 1663 patients have been cured today, totally 42638 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 44849," he tweeted on Tuesday evening.