Madhya Pradesh: Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot’s bungalow sealed in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The estate directorate has sealed the bungalow of former finance minister Tarun Bhanot. Earlier, a notice, asking Bhanot to vacate the bungalow, was served on him. He, however, filed a petition in the high court against the notice.

Since the high court did not give him any relief, his bungalow was sealed.

A team of PWD and that of estate directorate had gone to Bhanot’s bungalow. He was asked to vacate it within 14 days. Bhanot’s bungalow was also sealed at that time, but it was open later.

Bungalow number B-16 at Char Imli was allotted to BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma. Bhanot got renovated bungalow. Therefore, Sharma wants to shift to that place.

Bhanot, in the meantime, shot off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking allotment of house number B-22 in 74-Bangla area.

In the letter, he said if the bungalow was allotted to him he would soon shift there, Bhanot wrote.

The estate directorate served notices to former ministers of the Congress asking them to vacate bungalows. But their attachment to those bungalows shows no signs of abetting.