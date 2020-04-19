Madhya Pradesh: Ex-finance minister Tarun Bhanot demands Rs 15K per farmer family

Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot has written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding special relief package for farmers in view of corona pandemic.

Bhanot has demanded special package consisting of Rs 15,000 per farmer family. He has also asked the government to release bonus on wheat to farmers to help them overcome financial crisis.

Bhanot demanded that the DA promised by Kamal Nath government should be released to government employees immediately. It will boost the morale of government employees fighting corona.

He did not spare the turncoat and former health minister Tulsi Silawat in his letter and said that he was given charge of health department before his ‘migration.’ Bhanot said the strategy to battle COVID-19 was formed in his meeting with health department officials. “A work plan was made in which procurement of PPE kits, masks, sanitizers, medicines, ventilators, thermal scanners etc was made but unfortunately the work plan stalled,” said Bhanot.

A notification about the pandemic was issued on March 14. Had the plan continued, these figures would not have been high. He appealed to government that 20,000 health workers should be engaged to prevent COVID-19 in the state.