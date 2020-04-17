Madhya Pradesh jumps to 3rd place in number of coronavirus positive cases

BHOPAL: The state government may say many things, but it has failed to check the spread of corona pandemic.

In terms of number of corona patients, MP had no problem till March end, but now, the state has jumped to the third position in the country due to rising corona cases.

The number of corona patients in the state is 1,300 which is less than that of Delhi and Maharashtra.

There are more than 3,200 positive cases in Maharashtra and 1,600 in Delhi.

While the number of corona patients is reducing in the country, it is rising fast in MP.

As many as 300 cases were reported only on Thursday. Nevertheless, the number of patients in the states, like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has reduced. The number of patients was more in those states. Similarly, the number of deaths due to the virus is also less than that of MP.

The state government said since more tests were conducted the number of patients increased.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said when he took over, the state had capacity to test only 60 patients in a day.

The number of tests has increased and the swab samples have been sent to laboratories in other states to confirm the cases, he said.

Chouhan said there was nothing to worry about the rising number of patients.

As many patients will come to light, it will help the government to treat them, he said, adding that the coronavirus spread in February and March, but the then government did not pay any attention to it.