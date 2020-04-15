Humanity amid Coronavirus: Neighbouring Muslims shoulder bier of Hindu woman in Bhopal

Sending aloud the message of communal harmony in distressing times, Muslims shouldered bier of Hindu woman in the state capital on Wednesday. The Muslim brethren came forward as relatives of the deceased woman could not reach due to lockdown. The members of the Muslim community shouldered pyre of the woman who was their neighbour to Chhola crematorium, for the last rites.

Shahid Khan, one of the persons who shouldered the bier, said, " Shama Mahadev,50, was a kidney patient and succumbed to her ailment. She died in Tilajamalpura on Wednesday. Her husband was street vendor and their sons worked as labourers. The family was facing tough time due to lockdown.”

We are their neighbours and since none of their relative could come due to lockdown we came forward to carry the bier to the crematorium, said Khan. Police permitted us to join the funeral and in all 15 people were granted permission for the funeral procession, informed Khan, adding that the last rites were performed at Chhola Crematorium.

SHO (Tilajamalpura) Radhe Shyam Renger said, " They are like family members so Muslims came forward in time of need and we too supported and appreciated their gesture.”