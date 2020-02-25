Bhopal: Persuaded VD Sharma to marry, says Ex-Cm Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: It is Uma Bharati who had persuaded BJP’s state president VD Sharma to enter into wedlock.

Ex-CM Minister Bharti shared this fact at the BJP office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Bharti said the mother of the girl married to Sharma is her friend.

When the girl had expressed her desire to marry Sharma she persuaded the latter to enter into wedlock, Bharti said.

Since Sharma was a Pracharak of the Sangh he was reluctant to marry. He tied the knot last year.

President of the party is the leader of every member of it, she said, adding, he is the pivot around which the party and the government move.

Congress-led government is not fulfilling the promises it made to the people, she said.

She said BJP might be in opposition, but it would bring the government to its knees.