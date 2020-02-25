Madhya Pradesh: Newly elected BJP President VD Sharma in action, discusses strategy with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Suhas Bhagat

BHOPAL: Newly elected president of the state BJP unit VD Sharma has plunged into action. He discussed with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat about the party’s strategy.

Sharma, about to stay in the state, will appoint the party’s executive committee. According to sources, Sharma has spoken to Chouhan and Bhagat about it. Appointment of BJP state executives has been due for long.

The executive committee, appointed by former state party president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan before 2015, is still functioning. The challenge before Sharma is to appoint the office-bearers. Chouhan has played an important role in electing Sharma as state party president. So Sharma will form executive committee.

Another challenge before Sharma is that he has to prove his mettle as the state party president. So he is getting ready to take all the senior leaders into confidence.

He also discussed about how the party would open front against the government.

Sharma went to the residence of senior leader Kailash Sarang and took his blessings.