Madhya Pradesh: Vishnu Dutt Sharma’s appointment may change equations in BJP

BHOPAL: Process to bring the second-rung leaders of the BJP to mainstream has begun after a major change in the state party leadership on Saturday.

By appointing 49-year-old VD Sharma, the RSS has made it clear that it wants to promote the second-rung leaders sidelining the senior ones.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar, Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Thawarchand Gehlot, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste are senior leaders of the party in the state.

Sharma’s appointment indicates that Chouhan still holds sway over the party. In fact, Chouhan advocated for and succeeded in Rakesh Singh’s removal.

After the assembly elections, some of the leaders in the party felt that Chouhan was sidelined, but their false impression did not last long.

Singh’s removal clearly indicated that decisions related to the state BJP would be taken with Chouhan’s consent.