CM Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi government

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dared BJP to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. A visibly relaxed Thackeray, who was accompanied by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in his address at the farmers rally in Jalgaon district led a blistering attack against its former ally BJP for its repeated statements that the MVA government will fall soon under its own weight due to internal contradictions.

He ridiculed BJP for planning out ''Operation Lotus'' on the lines of Karnataka in the state to unseat the MVA government while reminding the BJP that the voters have already thrown them out of power. ''It is my challenge to BJP to topple the MVA government. People are happy with the new government,'' he noted. Thackeray said the government is on firm footing and is taking a slew of decisions to scale up development of the state, making farmers loan-free, creating jobs for youths and achieving welfare of all sections of people.

Thackeray took swipe against BJP for declaring that there will be a midterm poll by December reiterating that the MVA government is on a firm footing and it does not pose any threat. He clarified that Shiv Sena is not power hungry but now in the driver's seat with new allies. ''It is so sad that those (without naming BJP) who were Shiv Sena's partners for more than 25 years never showed confidence in my leadership. However, new allies (NCP and Congress) have shown it immediately when three parties decided to come together for government formation,'' he noted.