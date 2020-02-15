Mumbai Fire Hazard: BMC's detailed report reveals how Kamala Mills became a fire-trap in Dec 2017

On December 29, 2017, a tragic fire broke out in two restaurants - 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro, at Kamala Mills Compound situated in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The dreadful fire resulted in the death of 14 lives of which 11 were female and three were male. Nearly 50 people were also injured in the incident.

A technical investigation report of the Mumbai Fire Brigade had found that the fire started at Mojo’s Bistro due to hookah being served at the restaurant. The report also pointed out the lack of emergency exits and working fire safety equipment on the premises. Also, it was revealed that a few BMC and state officials were negligent in granting permissions.

Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a detailed report of the incident. The report reveals that there was a blatant violation of fire-fighting norms, closure of fire escape routes and violation of Floor Space Index (FSI) - among a few reasons for the tragedy.