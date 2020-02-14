23 firms eye Mumbai Eye project

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received an overwhelming response for its proposed Mumbai Eye project at Bandra Reclamation.

Around 23 firms, namely Ernst & Young LLP (London), Spanco Ltd, Watford Group, Technical Park SNC. (Italy), ITDC, Hotport Construction, Beston Rides (China), Parkash Amusement Rides & Fun World (P) Ltd are among those that evinced interest. Eleven others, namely Esselworld, L&T, Deverus Advisory Services P. Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure, and Creative Group attended the pre-bid meeting held on February 12.

Interestingly, the international firms that have built the Dubai and London Eye, have also shown interest in the project, said an MMRDA official.

In the pre-bid meeting, the interested agencies discussed various issues like exact location, the area required, technology, the height of the giant wheel, ticket price, complementary uses like restaurants, water sports, etc. The MMRDA has decided to undertake a feasibility study.

In January, the state had directed the MMRDA to execute a Mumbai Eye project, on the lines of the London Eye at Bandra Reclamation along Worli Sealink. Following this, the authority floated an expression of interest. MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev said, "Mumbai is a popular tourist destination and the Mumbai Eye will increase the social and cultural value of the city."

Having received a good response, the next step will include obtaining a detailed project proposal from these firms. After this, the authority will float a tender for awarding the work contract to the selected bidder. The MMRDA aims to complete the tender procedure in about six months time.

The project will be executed on a design built-finance-operate-maintain-transfer basis.

Besides constructing the giant wheel, the authority has also proposed to develop the Bandra reclamation area with ancillary facilities that will include restaurants, boating, an observation deck, museum, shops and kiosks, art and cultural activities.