Mumbai Carrom Tournament: Sandeep, Maitreyee advances to round 5, Sejal triumph over Manasi

Sandeep Dive of Air India blanked Bharat Koli of MCGM in a straight games encounter 25-4, 25-3 and scored two white slams to enter fifth round of the men singles event in the 7th Mumbai District Ranking Carrom Tournament.

In another straight games encounter Dilip Sosa of MCGM overcame fourth seeded Avishkar Mohite of Tata SC 25-23, 25-10 to advance in to fifth round. World champion Prashant More of RBI blanked Dilip Kale of DGA 25-4, 25-11 to enter fifth round. In another fourth round encounter Aman Jain of AKF overcame Anil Chorge of LIC in straight games encounter 25-8, 25-11 to enter 5th round.

In the women singles third round match, Sejal Lokhande continued her gaint-killing run by overcoming experienced former Manasi Kadam of LIC in straight games 25-14, 25-17. In another match Maiteyee Gogate of SS Group shocked former No 2 seeded Sangeeta Chandorkar of RBI 25-13, 25-12 to enter fourth round. Anjali Siripuram of LIC blanked Vaishali Papbattini of MLWB 25-0, 25-7 to advance further.

Results

Women: Nilam Ghodke (Jain Irrigation) bt Shaila Jadhav (LIC) 25-0, 25-0; Urmila Shendge (RBI) bt Simran Shinde (SS Group) 25-2, 25-1; Shejal Lokhande (MLWB) bt Manasi Kadam (LIC) 25-14, 25-17; Shubhada Nagaonkar (RBI) bt Geeta Boricha (Boricha SC) 25-0, 25-0; Shilpa Palnitkar (LIC) bt Rozina Godad (MLWB) 25-8, 25-4; Mitali Pimple (Jain Irrigation) bt Samidha Jadhav (MLWB) 25-4, 25-6; Maitreyee Gogate (SS Group) bt Sangeeta Chandorkar (RBI ) 25-13, 25-12; Anjali Siripuram (LIC) bt Vaishali Papabathini (MLWB) 25-0, 25-7

Men: Francis Fernandes (Worli SC) bt Vivek Bharati (Shivatara) 5-25, 25-15, 25-18; Zahid Ahmed Air India) bt Mangesh Bhalerao (BEST) 25-5, 25-5; Mahesh Solanki (Scorpion) bt Noormohd Shaikh (AKF) 25-5, 25-14; Yogesh Dhongade (Jain Irrigation) bt 25-6, 25-13; Salman Khan (Worli S C) bt Rajesh Khedekar (MCGM) 25-1, 8-25, 25-8; Vikas Dharia (MCGM) bt Ajay Ambre (RBI) 25-1, 25-6; Prafulla More (IncomeTax) bt Liyakat Nagarjee (Vijay C C) 25-9, 25-12; Jeetendra Rathod (Boricha SC) Jeetendra Kale (DGA) 25-15, 7-25, 25-12