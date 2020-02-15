Soon, students can travel from Santacruz station to Mumbai University campus in Kalina on electric bikes

In a good news for students travelling to Mumbai University's campus in Kalina as soon they can rent electric bikes from Santacruz station.
According to Hindustan Times, the BMC has identified Santacruz station to Kalina campus of Mumbai University as one of the locations for the operation of electric bikes owing to the footfall. The civic body is also identifying other wards in the city and suburbs where they can roll out this service.
On the other hand, state government sanctioned Rs 200 crore to upgrade and preserve heritage structures along Mumbai University (MU) in Fort area. The decision was taken at a meeting called by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. NCP MP Supriya Sule and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, with several officials, were present at the meeting.
Pawar claimed this decision has been taken as the MU, Fort building is a historical structure, which serves as a destination for students, teachers, educationists and tourists alike. Pawar stated, “A large number of people visit the university every day, so we need to maintain the structure. The first installment of Rs 50 crores will be provided this year. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and MU will together create a plan for using these funds.”
