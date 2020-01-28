Students showcase their talents in Avishkar at Mumbai University

Mumbai: Students of different universities of Maharashtra presented their working models, posters and research projects on Tuesday during the inaugural ceremony of Avishkar, a state-level inter-university research competition hosted at the Mumbai University (MU), Kalina campus. They will continue to exchange ideas and research methods during the four-day competition.

The state-level competition is a chance to exhibit talent and learn from each other, claimed students. Ramakant Desai, a student from Satara district, said, “We have an opportunity to meet other students and present our ideas in the field of research. This competition offers us a platform to learn new methodology and improve our visualisation.”

Teachers claimed that research is not just about science and technology but about data, finding information and exploring new perspectives. Jayantha Kale, a teacher said, “We are lacking in research work, because we confine it to science or technology. But research has no boundaries. Students must explore fields like fundamental studies, law, fine arts and anthropology.”

Students attending the competition highlighted various hurdles that they face in research and expressed their goal to win scholarships and participate in fellowship programmes. Diksha Shah, a student of MU, said, “We need funds to continue our research work without any obstacles. We hope the scholarships provide financial support and help us attend fellowship and exchange programmes.”