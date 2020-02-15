Mumbai: BMC to charge Rs 60 per month for lifting garbage from door step

Mumbaikars will soon have to shell out Rs 60 per month to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for lifting garbage from their door step.
According to Mid-Day, the civic body has appointed an NGO to collect the waste and the fee from residential societies and commercial establishments in F South ward. As per BMC's plan, each family will have to shell out Rs 60 per month and commercial establishments Rs 150 per month for lifting garbage from their door step.
Earlier, a report by Bloomberg suggested that BMC is mulling over the proposal to introduce a tax on garbage collection and levy additional charge on other services that include issuing birth certificates.
The nation’s richest municipal body, owing to plummeting revenues, is planning to adopt new innovative ways for mobilisation of resources. Care Ratings economist, in a report, wrote that these measures will include recovery of outstanding dues of water tax and property tax. He wrote that the body will send out notices to the defaulters, terminate, their water connections and conduct auction of properties.
