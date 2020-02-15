Mumbai: BMC to charge Rs 60 per month for lifting garbage from door step

Mumbaikars will soon have to shell out Rs 60 per month to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for lifting garbage from their door step.

According to Mid-Day, the civic body has appointed an NGO to collect the waste and the fee from residential societies and commercial establishments in F South ward. As per BMC's plan, each family will have to shell out Rs 60 per month and commercial establishments Rs 150 per month for lifting garbage from their door step.