Mumbai: With an eye on BMC poll, NCP to organise workshop of party workers

Nationalist Congres Party (NCP), which has a negligible presence in Mumbai, has organised a workshop of party workers from all 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 1. This is to strengthen the ward level party organisation ahead of next BMC election slated for 2022. NCP has one legislator and nine corporators in BMC.
NCP city unit chief and Minister of minority affairs and skill development Nawab Malik told FPJ, “Ward wise target has been given for attendance of party's active workers for the March 1 workshop. It is true NCP has little presence in Mumbai. However, it is our effort to spread wings in the city by strengthening the party organisation and reaching out to the voters.'' He informed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and a couple of party ministers and senior leaders will address the ensuing workshop wherein a road map for the party's growth will be discussed.
The March 1 workshop is important especially after the party's debacle in the city in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held last year. NCP lost the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha seat to BJP, while the party, which had contested six seats, won only Mankhurd seat where Malik defeated Shiv Sena nominee.
Pawar in the run-up to the assembly poll and after the results were declared had stressed upon the need to ensure the party’s growth in urban areas, specifically Mumbai and Thane. ''The party will stand with you strongly. But you have to come forward and prove that you are ready to grow the party in this area,” Pawar had told his party leaders.
NCP legislator Vidya Chavan, who lost to Shiv Sena nominee Sunil Prabhu in Dindoshi constituency, said the party will have to take up the issues faced by Mumbaikars especially due to rapid urbanisation. ''It is important for the party to not only pursue the host of issues faced by Mumbaikars but make all efforts at the government and civic body level for an early solution. In addition, the party will have to aggressively reach out to the citizens against the BJP's communal politics and its attempt to polarise the society,'' she noted.
