Mumbai: With an eye on BMC poll, NCP to organise workshop of party workers

Nationalist Congres Party (NCP), which has a negligible presence in Mumbai, has organised a workshop of party workers from all 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 1. This is to strengthen the ward level party organisation ahead of next BMC election slated for 2022. NCP has one legislator and nine corporators in BMC.

NCP city unit chief and Minister of minority affairs and skill development Nawab Malik told FPJ, “Ward wise target has been given for attendance of party's active workers for the March 1 workshop. It is true NCP has little presence in Mumbai. However, it is our effort to spread wings in the city by strengthening the party organisation and reaching out to the voters.'' He informed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and a couple of party ministers and senior leaders will address the ensuing workshop wherein a road map for the party's growth will be discussed.