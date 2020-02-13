MVA partners to jointly contest Mumbai APMC polls slated for February 29

Three parties have joined hands together to win the majority and thereby corner BJP in the Mumbai APMC. MVA has taken the election quite seriously as Mumbai APMC is engaged in the transactions in fruits, food grains, vegetables, onions and potatoes, sugar and spices. More than 2,000 trucks arrive daily in the market.

NCP leader, who is engaged with the poll exercise, told FPJ, “With the formation of MVA government in November last year, this is the first major poll in the cooperative and marketing sector being contested jointly by alliance partners. The BJP-led government after assuming power had placed the Mumbai APMC under the administrator's rule to checkmate the NCP-Congress dominance. The previous government, however, did not initiate the election process which is now being conducted by the MVA government.''

The BJP-led government had promised to provide international facilities in the Mumbai APMC though little has been done on this front. The elected board will put this job on fast track.