Uddhav-led MVA announces IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Thursday.

Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:

1. Manisha Patankar Mhaskar, Principal Secretary Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer.

2. Mrs. Jayashree Bhoj, Managing Director Maharashtra State Film Theater & Cultural Commissioner, has been appointed as the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai.

3. MD Pathak, Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies, has been appointed to the post of Principal Secretary Urban Development.

4. DM Mughalikar, Chief Executive Officer Saibaba Trustee Shirdi has been appointed as District Collector Parbhani.

5. Dr. VN Suryavanshi has been appointed to the post of Municipal Commissioner Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

6. Sachindra Pratap Singh, President & Managing Director Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation Pune has been appointed as Commissioner Animal Husbandry Pune.

7. C.K. Dange, Secretary General Administration Department has been appointed as Municipal Commissioner Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

8. M. Devendra Singh, Municipal Commissioner Latur Municipal Corporation Latur has been appointed as District Magistrate Yavatmal.