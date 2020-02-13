'Govt staffs are already infamous for laziness': Cong leader Sanjay Nirupam slams MVA's decision of 5-day working week

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government for its decision of adopting five working days a week for the government employees.
Nirupam said that the decision is senseless as the government employees are already infamous for their laziness. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A senseless decision by Maharashtra Govt to provide 5-day working week for state employees. What's point in having 2 holidays every week ? Govt staffs are already infamous for laziness. Are we rewarding them for their Kamchori?"
Currently, state government employees get holidays on second and fourth Saturdays. Now the employees will have to work for an additional 45 minutes daily, which means 3.75 additional hours in a week. However, all emergency services will be excluded from this 5-day work regime.
Earlier, the State government gazetted officers’ organisation had a meeting with CM Thackeray on Tuesday to discuss their various pending demands. One of the key demands was a 5-day work week and holidays on all Saturday and Sundays.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government approved the decision to implement five days a week norm for the government employees from February 29.
In various states like Rajashthan, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, five days a week is applicable.
(With inputs from ANI)
