MVA govt to waive loans of nearly 4 lakh farmers hit during 2019 floods

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to waive loans of farmers badly affected due to heavy and incessant rains and floods during July and August 2019. Nearly 4 lakh farmers with agricultural land of over 1 lakh hectare will benefit from western and northern Maharashtra.

The decision to write off crop loans of farmers hit by heavy rain and flood was taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on August 3 last year. Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara and Solapur from western Maharashtra were worst affected by heavy rain and flood. The previous government could not implement the decision in the run-up to the assembly elections held in October.

The information compiled by the agriculture department revealed that sugarcane, cotton, rice, soybean, tur dal, groundnut were among the worst hit. Against normal rainfall of 761.7 mm between June 1 and August 16, some parts received 937.5 mm rainfall. The flood-affected districts got 59 per cent excess rains. The average kharif planting covers 149.74 lakh hectares in Maharashtra.