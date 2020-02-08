MVA govt releases 84 cr for airports’ development

In a bid to push the development of airports across the state, the government has released Rs84 crore of the total Rs140 crore to the state-run Maharashtra Airports Development Corporation (MADC). Of the amount, Rs45 crore has been disbursed for the development of greenfield airport at Purandar in Pune district through a joint venture company.
Additionally, Rs28 crore has been released through a notification issued on February 5. Of the Rs28 crore, Rs5 crore towards viability gap funding and amenities at the airports to be developed under the Centre’s Udan project (regional connectivity scheme), Rs9 crore for Ratnagiri airport terminus building and airport management, Rs7 crore for Amaravati airport development and Rs7 crore for acquisition of additional land for Solapur airport.
The government has earmarked a total of Rs225 crore for the development of airports by MADC in 2019-20. In order to give a much-needed impetus to the Purandar airport development, the Pune district administration recently appointed seven deputy collectors to oversee the 2,832 hectare land acquisition process in seven villages. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs3,513 crore.
In the first phase, a company has been formed comprising Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to run the project. Cidco will have 51 per cent stake, MADC will have 19 per cent while PMRDA and MIDC will have a stake of 15 per cent each in the company.
As far as the Amravati airport in the undeveloped Vidarbha region, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has decided to push for the development as it may help further expansion of agro and cotton industry.
The state government wants to launch civil air operations from the Ratnagiri airport which is a defence airport. MADC and Airports Authority of India (AAI) last year signed an MoU to facilitate the activation of the Regional Connectivity Scheme Operations under the UDAN scheme.
Further, the MADC proposes to expand the Solapur airport to land wide body aircraft.
