MVA govt releases 84 cr for airports’ development

In a bid to push the development of airports across the state, the government has released Rs84 crore of the total Rs140 crore to the state-run Maharashtra Airports Development Corporation (MADC). Of the amount, Rs45 crore has been disbursed for the development of greenfield airport at Purandar in Pune district through a joint venture company.

Additionally, Rs28 crore has been released through a notification issued on February 5. Of the Rs28 crore, Rs5 crore towards viability gap funding and amenities at the airports to be developed under the Centre’s Udan project (regional connectivity scheme), Rs9 crore for Ratnagiri airport terminus building and airport management, Rs7 crore for Amaravati airport development and Rs7 crore for acquisition of additional land for Solapur airport.