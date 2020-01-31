FPJ Exclusive: MVA to scrap another BJP's scheme, will nix pension benefitting Sangh family members

Mumbai: The MVA government proposes to scrap the erstwhile BJP-led government's decision to provide pension to those imprisoned during emergency.
MVA constituents NCP and Congress have pointed out that the beneficiaries were largely members of the Sangh parivar.
An MVA minister told FPJ: “After the three partners took a unanimous view, a file has been moved to scrap the pension scheme, and it will be implemented soon. The Fadnavis government had launched the scheme in June 2018 but it was implemented from January 2, 2018.
Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 per month is paid to those who were behind bars for less than a month, and Rs 10,000 per month to those who were in jail for more than a month.” He informed that the BJP government had cleared 3,267 applications for pension while another 1,179 applications were awaiting approval.
The previous government had earmarked Rs 42 crore for the pension scheme. Out of this, Rs 29 crore was disbursed in 2018-19.
Former Congress leader of opposition Vikhe Patil had alleged that the BJP has no history of fighting the British. By giving pension to those jailed during the Emergency, it is trying to create a history of its own. “This is nothing but an insult to the freedom fighters because the same level of pension and respect is being accorded to those jailed during the Emergency,” said Patil, who incidentally joined BJP ahead of the Assembly election held in October last year.
However, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had strongly defended his government's decision, saying that the pension was an honour for those who served a jail term during the Emergency. He further said that many people refused the pension, but some were still poor because they lost jobs after being arrested for no fault of theirs.
