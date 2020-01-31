FPJ Exclusive: MVA to scrap another BJP's scheme, will nix pension benefitting Sangh family members

Mumbai: The MVA government proposes to scrap the erstwhile BJP-led government's decision to provide pension to those imprisoned during emergency.

MVA constituents NCP and Congress have pointed out that the beneficiaries were largely members of the Sangh parivar.

An MVA minister told FPJ: “After the three partners took a unanimous view, a file has been moved to scrap the pension scheme, and it will be implemented soon. The Fadnavis government had launched the scheme in June 2018 but it was implemented from January 2, 2018.