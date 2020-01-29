FPJ Exclusive: MVA U-turn on sarpanch election

In yet another about-turn on a BJP policy decision, the MVA government has decided to scrap the Devendra Fadnavis regime's decision to elect sarpanch (village heads) directly from among the people.

Instead, the sarpanch will now be elected from among the village panchayat members. The final nod for this will be given in the state Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.