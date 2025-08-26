Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Heavy Rains As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Days

Heavy rains lash Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered showers on Tuesday, continuing a wet spell that has gripped the city since the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for today, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The monsoon, which has been relentless this year, continues to disrupt daily life for Mumbaikars.

VIDEO | Light rainfall in parts of Mumbai. Morning visuals from Marine Drive area.#MumbaiRains #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BytNCvmz1T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025

The downpour that began on August 25 brought the city to a standstill in many areas. Overflowing drains, waterlogged streets and long traffic snarls were a familiar sight. Several low-lying localities bore the brunt, while busy commercial stretches also struggled under the weight of continuous rainfall. Local train services, the city’s lifeline, faced minor delays. By Tuesday morning, scattered showers and overcast skies signalled that the situation was unlikely to ease quickly.

More Rain Expected In Upcoming Days

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai on August 27 as well. Moderate showers may follow on August 28, while isolated areas could again witness heavy downpours on August 29. Officials have urged residents to stay cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas. With the monsoon showing no signs of retreat, citizens have been advised to plan their travel with care.

Neighbouring Region Under Yellow Alert As Well

The impact is not limited to Mumbai alone. Thane and Navi Mumbai, too, have been placed under a yellow alert. In Thane, the IMD has warned of heavy showers in the hilly and ghat regions, raising concerns over possible landslides and waterlogging. Navi Mumbai, on the other hand, may face drainage problems, especially in areas close to creeks.

The extended forecast also places Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri under yellow alert along with Mumbai and Thane. The IMD has warned that the entire Konkan belt will likely experience wet conditions for at least the next five days. Officials are monitoring the situation closely to manage flooding and traffic movement across the metropolitan region.