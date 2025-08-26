 Mumbai News: BJP MP Narayan Rane Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
Mumbai News: BJP MP Narayan Rane Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

BJP Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court and sought to face the trial in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks made in 2023.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
BJP MP Narayan Rane Pleads Not Guilty In Defamation Case Filed By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut | File Photo

Mumbai: BJP Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court and sought to face the trial in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks made in 2023.

Trial to Begin with Witness Examination from November 11

Following the recording of Rane's not guilty plea, the trial in the case will begin with the examination of witnesses from November 11 before the Metropolitan Magistrate court, Mazgaon.

Defamatory Remarks Made at Konkan Festival Allegedly Triggered Complaint

Raut had filed a criminal defamation case against Rane last year, alleging that the BJP leader made defamatory remarks against him during the Konkan Festival held in Bhandup on January 15, 2023.

Rane during his speech had allegedly said that it was because of him, Raut was nominated as a member of Rajya Sabha, when they both were in Shiv Sena. Rane had further claimed that Raut's name was not even in the voter's list. Raut said these statements were made only to defame him in front of people.

Court Refuses Relief, Finds Allegations Prima Facie False

The court had on April 23, accepting the complaint filed by Raut, observed that documents on record prima-facie revealed Rane made defamatory statements against Raut in an open gathering. The court had while taking cognisance of the complaint had issued summons to him.

Rane had challenged the process and order of the magistrate court issuing process against him before the special sessions court for MP and MLA. However, his petition was dismissed.

Mumbai Court Rejects BJP MP Narayan Rane's Plea In Defamation Case Filed By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader...
“The allegations are specific, demonstrably false, and have been made with the apparent intention to lower the complainant’s reputation,” the court added, refusing to give any relief to Rane.

