Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Wanted In 2022 POCSO Case; Remanded To Judicial Custody

Gamdevi Police arrest 22-year-old in 2022 POCSO case; suspect remanded to judicial custody | Representational Image

Mumbai: Gamdevi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted under a non-bailable warrant in a 2022 case involving kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of FIR and Charges

The accused, identified as Akash Prakash Pawar (22), was wanted in Gamdevi Police Station registered An FIR in 2022 under Sections 363, 366A, 376(2)(H)(N), 506 of IPC and Sections 4, 8, 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by the Sessions Court, Mumbai, after he failed to appear during trial proceedings.

Judicial Custody and Investigation

Police sources said that Pawar had been absconding and was hiding his identity when a team of officers traced and apprehended him near Grant Road Railway Station (West), on August 24. He was produced before the court today, where the Court remanded him to judicial custody. Further investigation in the case is underway.