Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams BJP, Vows To Expose Mahayuti In Local Elections; Demands Ajit Pawar’s Resignation

Congress leaders in Marathwada strategise for upcoming local body polls, attack BJP and Mahayuti government | File Photo

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP, Vows to Expose Mahayuti in Local Elections In a scathing attack, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ fixation on Rahul Gandhi to the Mughals’ fear of Maratha warriors Dhanaji and Santaji.

“The real liar sits in Delhi, while Maharashtra has a ‘Thief Minister’,” Sapkal said, accusing Fadnavis of constantly targeting Rahul Gandhi out of fear. He made these remarks during a review meeting of five Marathwada districts held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Congress Prepares for Local Polls

The meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders including Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Madhukar Chavan, MLA Amit Deshmukh, MLA Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam, AICC secretary Kunal Chaudhary, MP Kalyan Kale, Seva Dal state president Vilas Autade, MLA Rajesh Rathod, district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, and city president Yusuf Sheikh, focused on organizational strengthening and preparations for upcoming local body elections.

Party Unity and Grassroots Campaigns

Speaking to the media, Sapkal criticized the delay in local body elections despite Supreme Court directives to hold them within four months, noting that reservation announcements are still pending.

He stated that the Congress has begun preparations, with decisions on alliances to be made at the local level after discussions with allied parties, as no state-level talks have occurred. The meeting reviewed Congress’ activities in Marathwada, emphasizing its strong public support.

Sapkal highlighted initiatives like the Massajog to Beed padyatra, the Constitution Protection Yatra in Parbhani, the Sadbhavna Satyagraha in Parli, and the farmers’ tractor rally in Nanded as evidence of the party’s enduring enthusiasm. He stressed that despite some leaders leaving, Congress workers remain loyal to the party.

Balasaheb Thorat accused the BJP of manipulating elections with the help of the Election Commission, claiming Rahul Gandhi has exposed these irregularities with evidence. “Democracy is under threat, and Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save it, with all opposition parties standing behind him,” Thorat said.

He criticized the Mahayuti government’s internal conflicts and failure to disburse funds under schemes like Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Yojana. Thorat urged workers to expose the BJP’s misgovernance and predicted a Congress resurgence, saying, “Let those who left go; new shoots will emerge.”

‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Slogan Revived

MLA Amit Deshmukh echoed Rahul Gandhi’s slogan, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (Vote Thief, Leave the Throne), pledging that Congress would take to the streets to support it.

He vowed to expose the Mahayuti government’s failures in the upcoming local elections and teach the “oppressive” regime a lesson. Deshmukh criticized the government for unfulfilled promises to Marathwada, stating that the region’s backwardness is worsening. “We will not rest until Congress’ tricolor flag flies across Maharashtra,” he declared.

On Maratha Reservation

Responding to questions, Sapkal reiterated Congress’ support for Maratha reservation, noting that the Congress-led government had previously granted it. He emphasized the party’s demand for a caste-based census, citing examples from Congress-ruled Telangana and Karnataka, and called for removing the 50% reservation cap.

Demand for Ajit Pawar’s Resignation

Sapkal raised concerns over a conflict of interest in the liquor license issue, alleging that Excise Minister Ajit Pawar’s son is linked to the liquor business. “This is a clear misuse of ministerial power. Ajit Pawar’s resignation should be sought,” he demanded.