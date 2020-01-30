FPJ Exclusive: MVA may turn on the job tap, recruitment likely for 50,000 to 70,000 posts

Tope told Free Press Journal: “A large number of posts are vacant in almost all departments and they should be filled up at the earliest. The BJP government did not do much. Job recruitment is necessary because of the extra burden on the existing staff, especially after the formation of the new government.” He said that both the CM and the DCM listened to their arguments.

The government may take a decision in due course.

GD Kulthe, chief advisor, Maharashtra Gazetted Officers Federation, admitted that the federation has been actively pursuing with the government launch of a recruitment drive to fill up the vacant 1.70 lakh posts in various departments.