FPJ Exclusive: MVA may turn on the job tap, recruitment likely for 50,000 to 70,000 posts

Mumbai: Amidst the economic slowdown and layoffs, there is good news just around the corner for aspirants of government jobs in Maharashtra.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which completed two months in office on Tuesday, may start the much-awaited recruitment in various departments under A, B, C and D categories.
Initially, the government may consider recruiting 50,000 to 70,000 employees.
According to the data culled from the General Administration Department and different staff unions, as many as 1.70 lakh posts are lying vacant for the last five years.
At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was accompanied by his deputy Ajit Pawar, NCP and Congress ministers made a strong case for kicking off the recruitment process immediately, in view of the existing workload and also to expedite clearance of proposals submitted by members of the public. NCP minister Rajesh Tope and Congress minister Ashok Chavan were at the forefront of the move.
Tope told Free Press Journal: “A large number of posts are vacant in almost all departments and they should be filled up at the earliest. The BJP government did not do much. Job recruitment is necessary because of the extra burden on the existing staff, especially after the formation of the new government.” He said that both the CM and the DCM listened to their arguments.
The government may take a decision in due course.
GD Kulthe, chief advisor, Maharashtra Gazetted Officers Federation, admitted that the federation has been actively pursuing with the government launch of a recruitment drive to fill up the vacant 1.70 lakh posts in various departments.
