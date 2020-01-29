Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to set up training institute for college, university professors

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi government will set up an institute for development of college and university professors under the Companies Act. The institute will provide training to college and university professors and principals in view of ongoing changes in the modern education system at the national and international level.

The state government will hold 40 per cent stakes, 5% by Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education, 40% stake by all universities in Maharashtra, 5% by educational institutes and industries and 10% by non-government and professional organisations in the proposed institute. It is likely to be based in Pune. FPJ broke the story on January 16. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had mooted the concept and moved the proposal in the state cabinet.