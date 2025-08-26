Mumbai Police To Deploy AI And Drones For Ganeshotsav 2025 Security; Over 17,000 Personnel On Duty

Mumbai Police to deploy AI, drones, and 17,000 personnel for Ganeshotsav 2025 security | Representational Image

Mumbai: Like every year, Mumbai Police is fully prepared for the upcoming Ganesh festival, but this year’s security arrangements will see a major technological upgrade. For the first time, Mumbai Police will deploy AI technology to monitor criminals and suspicious individuals during the festivities. In addition, drones will be used for crowd surveillance at major locations.

Massive Police Force Deployment Across City

This year’s AI-driven surveillance and drone monitoring mark a significant leap in Mumbai Police’s security strategy, ensuring a safe and incident-free Ganeshotsav.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “Over 17,000 police personnel, including 14,430 constables, 2,637 police officers, 51 ACPs, and 36 DCPs, will be on duty from Ganesh idol installation until immersion to ensure security across the city.”

Support From SRPF, RAF, And Home Guards

Apart from local police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons 12 Company, Rapid Action Force, riot control teams, Delta combat units, and Home Guards will also assist in the security operations. Thousands of volunteers from social organizations will join the efforts.

CCTV Network And On-Ground Monitoring

More than 11,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Mumbai, while special branch officers in plain clothes will be deployed at strategic points. Additionally, drones will monitor large gatherings, and quick response teams will be on standby.

Lalbaugcha Raja Gets Special Security Cover

For Lalbaugcha Raja, a dedicated security arrangement will be in place with over 500 policemen, Dog squads, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads (BDDS). At Girgaon and Juhu Chowpatty, Math, Marve, Shivaji Park Watchtower and special CCTV coverage has been arranged, along with 450 mobile patrol vans and 350 beat marshals patrolling the city.

Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate with security measures, avoid leaving unattended items, and follow rules laid down for the festival. In case of emergencies, people can dial 100 or 112 for immediate assistance.

Final Immersion Day Crowd Management

Special Focus on Women, Children, and Senior Citizens On the final day of immersion, an additional 5,000 personnel will be deployed to manage the massive crowds expected across visarjan routes. Mumbai Police has assured that special attention will be given to women, children, and the elderly during the festivities.